iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,459 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of 55I LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. 55I LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $53,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $259,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,358 shares during the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 14,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.88. 3,626,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,814,067. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.