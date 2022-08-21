iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,623,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316,829 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of Raymond James & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Raymond James & Associates owned 1.03% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $728,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $251.83. The stock had a trading volume of 848,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,930. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

