iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IJT traded down $2.03 on Friday, reaching $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 102,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,718. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.74. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $100.47 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.