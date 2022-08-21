Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of Itron stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Itron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Itron to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Itron from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

