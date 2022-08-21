Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.
Itron Stock Performance
Shares of Itron stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,197. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron has a one year low of $43.18 and a one year high of $86.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.24.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Itron will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 776,570 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,920,000 after acquiring an additional 67,393 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 233.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after acquiring an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.