Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK opened at $91.38 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $398.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.37 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $112,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $423,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

