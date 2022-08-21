Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd.
Jack in the Box has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Shares of JACK opened at $91.38 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a one year low of $54.80 and a one year high of $107.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.93.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total value of $42,663.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,111,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth $112,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at $423,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jack in the Box Company Profile
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.