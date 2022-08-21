Jag Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.4 %

ZTS opened at $169.52 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $79.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total transaction of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

