Jag Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,821 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 2.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,288,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.54.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $224.78 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.