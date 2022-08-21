Jag Capital Management LLC Has $1.46 Million Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,124,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,873,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,300,000 after buying an additional 368,542 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 410,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after purchasing an additional 303,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,477,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,517,000 after purchasing an additional 228,042 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.47. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 33.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

