Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 7,345.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,912 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 1.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of ODFL opened at $297.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.14. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.31 and a 1-year high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ODFL shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $270.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

