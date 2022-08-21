Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,125. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cummins Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.10.

NYSE:CMI opened at $228.58 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.98%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

