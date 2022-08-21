Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 16,616 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,616 shares during the quarter. EPAM Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of EPAM Systems worth $14,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Price Performance

EPAM Systems stock opened at $442.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.67. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EPAM. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $705,917.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 557 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.64, for a total value of $252,120.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,696.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,294 shares of company stock worth $23,058,048. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

