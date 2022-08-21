Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,059 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,282,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 64.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,605,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,348 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 608.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,096,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

