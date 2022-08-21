Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.70.
Janus International Group Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74.
About Janus International Group
Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.
