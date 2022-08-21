Jarvis+ Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $191,401.08 and approximately $28,846.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,429.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003782 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00128124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00032984 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00095411 BTC.

About Jarvis+

JAR is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

