Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.43) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($1.43) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.48). The consensus estimate for Jasper Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.37) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.58) EPS.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of JSPR opened at $2.05 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

In related news, Director William Lis sold 24,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $51,465.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,486 shares in the company, valued at $84,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,239,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.