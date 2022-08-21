Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Agilent Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.18.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:A opened at $137.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $112.52 and a one year high of $179.57. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,361,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,625 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 527,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,638,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,305,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.