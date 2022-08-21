Jeffersonville Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JFBC opened at $22.10 on Friday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.
Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile
