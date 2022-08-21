Jeffersonville Bancorp to Issue Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:JFBC)

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFBC opened at $22.10 on Friday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.95.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, NOW, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

