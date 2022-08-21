JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Get Rating) by 175.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,207,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,599,518 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $748,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 618.6% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 123,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after buying an additional 106,246 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,222,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $411,000.

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEMA stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.91.

