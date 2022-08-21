JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,119,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.81.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $72.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.80 and its 200 day moving average is $75.74. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.79 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

