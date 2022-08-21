JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,065 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.28% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $1,025,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. TheStreet cut FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Performance

About FLEETCOR Technologies

NYSE FLT opened at $235.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.78 and a fifty-two week high of $282.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.