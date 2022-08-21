JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 107.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,317,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,793,861 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.48% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $806,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,341,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,665,000 after acquiring an additional 621,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,218,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,912,000 after buying an additional 312,498 shares during the period. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 121,116.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. now owns 1,827,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,465,000 after buying an additional 1,826,430 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,720,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,641,000 after buying an additional 359,244 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 751.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 827,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,598,000 after buying an additional 730,744 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.16. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

