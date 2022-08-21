JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 188,179 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,300,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.70% of Equifax worth $782,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 88.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $208.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.25 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.49.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

