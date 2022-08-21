JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $889 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,417,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $888,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $489,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

NYSE ARE opened at $163.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.