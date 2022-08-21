JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,584,965 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,006,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,584,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 10.73% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $982,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 69,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.79 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.14.

