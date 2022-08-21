junca Cash (JCC) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

junca Cash (JCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, junca Cash has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One junca Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. junca Cash has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $39,137.00 worth of junca Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get junca Cash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00769212 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

junca Cash Coin Profile

junca Cash’s total supply is 130,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,500,000 coins. junca Cash’s official Twitter account is @JCC78549683 and its Facebook page is accessible here. junca Cash’s official website is junca-cash.world.

junca Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as junca Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire junca Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy junca Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for junca Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for junca Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.