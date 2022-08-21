Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 264,887 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 2,232.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 276,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,887 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $15,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

KLIC stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.54. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.44%.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.