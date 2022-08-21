Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 518,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,823,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank OZK increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PFE opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

