Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189,539 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Blackstone Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Blackstone Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.
Blackstone Profile
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Further Reading
