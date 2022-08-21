Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 189,539 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares in the company, valued at $131,310,582.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $424,065.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,311,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,310,582.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,954 shares of company stock worth $11,578,255. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Blackstone Trading Down 3.8 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Blackstone to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.36.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.97 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

