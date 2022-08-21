Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Ulta Beauty worth $29,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.05.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $403.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.80 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $390.04.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,734,267.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

