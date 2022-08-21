Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,967 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,969 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Aptiv worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Aptiv by 137.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1,204.5% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $45,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.47.

APTV stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.58.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,705 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $734,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,519,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

