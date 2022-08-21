Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $17.86 Million Stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,484,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,999 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $17,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 1,200.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $126,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment by 9.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Chimera Investment by 28.5% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Chimera Investment during the first quarter worth $170,000. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIM. Barclays lowered their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

CIM stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $116.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

