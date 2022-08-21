Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.06 Million Stock Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 904.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,662,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,297,791 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.68% of Hecla Mining worth $24,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth $419,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NYSE HL opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $7.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

