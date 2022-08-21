Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 123,556 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123,556 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $21,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 713,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,099,000 after acquiring an additional 238,408 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,432,000 after acquiring an additional 85,260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STN opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins cut their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

