Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 90,635 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,635 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 260.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

Thomson Reuters Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TRI opened at $115.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.51%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

