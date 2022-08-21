Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.00.

JFHHF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 200 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

JFHHF stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

