KARMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.65 Million (KARMA)

KARMA (KARMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. KARMA has a market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $3.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092. KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

