Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,950 shares during the quarter. Xcel Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned approximately 0.16% of Xcel Energy worth $61,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,190,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,729 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,609,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,643,000 after buying an additional 200,305 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,621,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,362,000 after buying an additional 295,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,222,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,036,000 after buying an additional 940,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,720,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,978,000 after buying an additional 296,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on XEL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.90.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of XEL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,108. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $77.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.78%.

Insider Transactions at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

