Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,176 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,225 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy comprises about 4.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Cheniere Energy worth $182,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

LNG traded down $1.71 on Friday, hitting $165.85. 1,580,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,847. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

