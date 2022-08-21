Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Sprague Resources worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Sprague Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Sprague Resources stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. The stock had a trading volume of 140,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,281. Sprague Resources LP has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Sprague Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.79%.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

