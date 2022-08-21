Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $29.54 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 674,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,725 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $29,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,426,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,754 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,209,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,390,000 after purchasing an additional 281,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,630,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,602,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,026,000 after purchasing an additional 934,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,416,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 422,626 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BEPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.86. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $45.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

