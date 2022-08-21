Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $3.80 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,138 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

KKR stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.09. 1,839,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,017. The company has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $303.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on KKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.04.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 18,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.99 per share, with a total value of $991,442.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,601,492.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

