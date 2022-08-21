Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Invests $781,000 in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TPG. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TPG during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $763,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TPG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,852,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Trading Down 3.8 %

TPG traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.19. The company had a trading volume of 279,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,163. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. TPG Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94.

TPG Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Several research firms recently commented on TPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of TPG from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TPG from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TPG to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TPG to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of TPG in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

TPG Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.