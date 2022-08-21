Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 7,180 ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 69,259 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 73,649 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 29,672 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NYSE CTR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,022. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

