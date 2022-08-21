Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2,513.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,900 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.94. 2,426,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $105.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

