Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 69,547 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,193,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 69,547 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners comprises 2.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $99,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 795 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,929 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,616 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEP traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.44. 469,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,985. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.09 and a 200-day moving average of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $2.31. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.