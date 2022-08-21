Kemacoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $7,303.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003723 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00148383 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010102 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000144 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000469 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.
About Kemacoin
Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
