Kemacoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $7,303.24 and approximately $2.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00148383 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010102 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 58.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Kemacoin

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official website is www.kema.io. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

