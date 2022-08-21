KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 392.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,309 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.12% of KeyCorp worth $24,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $181,634,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 83,201,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,924,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,238,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932,777 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 12,242.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,849,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,634,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

NYSE KEY opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.32. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEY. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.39.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.