Kineko Trading 81% Lower Over Last Week (KKO)

Kineko (KKO) traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 81% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kineko has a total market capitalization of $27,112.17 and approximately $151.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004705 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00778173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Kineko Coin Profile
Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi.
Kineko Coin Trading
