Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €66.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €66.00 ($67.35) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s current price.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($90.82) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Kion Group Trading Down 4.4 %

FRA KGX opened at €41.60 ($42.45) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €42.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.55. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($83.49).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

