KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Holdings Trimmed by Telemark Asset Management LLC

Telemark Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KNBE. Stephens began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on KnowBe4 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KnowBe4 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

KnowBe4 Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Activity at KnowBe4

Shares of KNBE traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.60. 302,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,605. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.08 and a beta of 0.74.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $49,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,328 shares of company stock valued at $373,338. Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Profile

(Get Rating)

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.