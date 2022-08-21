Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.80-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.36 billion-$17.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.50 billion. Kohl’s also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.80-3.20 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KSS shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut shares of Kohl’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.57.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Down 4.6 %

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 6,121,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.